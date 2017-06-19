Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop gets called out by NASA over healing stickers
In a post on Thursday, Goop said that the stickers, which are sold by a group called Body Vibes, are "made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut's vitals during wear." The wearables, which cost about $60 for a pack of 10, come " pre-programmed to an ideal frequency " and "promote healing" by tackling "imbalances," But NASA told CNNMoney it doesn't use carbon material to line its suits, and its current spacesuit has no carbon fibers in it at all.
