Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop gets called ou...

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop gets called out by NASA over healing stickers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

In a post on Thursday, Goop said that the stickers, which are sold by a group called Body Vibes, are "made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut's vitals during wear." The wearables, which cost about $60 for a pack of 10, come " pre-programmed to an ideal frequency " and "promote healing" by tackling "imbalances," But NASA told CNNMoney it doesn't use carbon material to line its suits, and its current spacesuit has no carbon fibers in it at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser... Thu @Kelly 1
Sawoonda Jun 17 Brandy n Trujillo 1
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Jun 14 Cath League of Du... 6
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... Jun 14 Keyanna 2
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May '17 Suezanne 6
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,875 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC