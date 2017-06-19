Glowing Nebula Decorates Space in Hubble Image

Credit: NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team ; Acknowledgment: Dr. Raghvendra Sahai and Dr. Arsen R. Hajian Space is bejeweled with the stunning IC 418, a planetary nebula with purple and orange coloring enveloping a bright white core. The nebula lies close to 2,000 light-years from Earth on the way to the Lepus constellation.

