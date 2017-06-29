Gecko-Inspired Robot Could Snag Space Junk
In experiments, the device was able to glom on to objects in the lab and even floating items within the International Space Station. Someday, such grippers could be used in maintenance robots in space or factory robots on Earth, according to the researchers, who reported the results of their study in the June 28 issue of the journal Science Robotics.
