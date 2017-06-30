Garth Brooks takes "Inside Studio G" ...

Garth Brooks takes "Inside Studio G" to outer space

On Thursday, the CMA Entertainer of the Year delivered a special episode from Johnson Space Center in Houston, as he visited with astronauts on board the International Space Station. Garth surprised astronauts Jack Fischer and Dr. Peggy Whitson by bringing out wife Trisha Yearwood , who then brought out Fischer's wife and daughter.

