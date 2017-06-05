From SpaceX to NASA: New Astronaut Ro...

From SpaceX to NASA: New Astronaut Robb Kulin's Path to Space

Among the 12 candidates NASA has selected for the astronaut class of 2017 is one adventurous SpaceX employee who's eager to fly to the moon, Mars and beyond. Robb Kulin is a 33-year-old engineer from Anchorage, Alaska, who has spent the past 6 and a half years working as the senior manager for flight reliability at the private spaceflight company SpaceX.

