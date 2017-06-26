Fratello Navetta Honors Space Program
Former NASA employee and cigarmaker Omar de Frias will be launching a space shuttle. His newest cigar brand is called Fratello Navetta, which translates to "shuttle" in Italian and, according to de Frias, it's an homage to America's astronauts and space program.
