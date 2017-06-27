FoS: Future Lab showcases the technol...

FoS: Future Lab showcases the technologies of tomorrow

Flying cars, electric planes and a driverless racer are just some of the techological marvels on show at Goodwood's newest Festival of Speed highlight. In what is the festival's 25th year, the Future Lab provides a showcase for how the future of transport could look with a number of exhibitors displaying what they hope will be a big part of lives going forward.

