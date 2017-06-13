Florida Frontiers: Al Koller, author of 'Exploring Space: Opening New Frontiers'
Al Koller was still in high school when his family moved to Titusville in 1958. He started working in the aerospace industry at the age of 17. Florida Frontiers: Al Koller, author of 'Exploring Space: Opening New Frontiers' Al Koller was still in high school when his family moved to Titusville in 1958.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|5 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC