Flash Physics: Dead galaxy mystifies astronomers, a photon dam bursts, Space Industry Bill for th...
In this video you will learn how to create POSCAR files in Virtual NanoLab and how to create input files for VASP calculations using the VASP Scripter of Virtual NanoLab. Flash Physics is our daily pick of the latest need-to-know developments from the global physics community selected by Physics World 's team of editors and reporters A distant dead galaxy observed by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has astronomers questioning their understanding of how massive galaxies form and evolve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysicsWeb Events.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser...
|6 hr
|@Kelly
|1
|Sawoonda
|Jun 17
|Brandy n Trujillo
|1
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 14
|Cath League of Du...
|6
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|Jun 14
|Keyanna
|2
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May '17
|Suezanne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC