First neurologist in space to receive honorary CBU degree
Roberta Bondar will receive an honorary doctorate of letters from Cape Breton University and be recognized for her pioneering contribution to space medicine research during a special convocation ceremony at the Alexander Graham Bell Museum next month. The public ceremony on July 22 will be in conjunction with the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Bondar's flight on the space shuttle Discovery.
