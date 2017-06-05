Ex-ISRO chief pitches for human space flight, reusable rocket
Hyderabad, Jun 6 With the successful launch of its heaviest rocket, ISRO now needs to focus on human space flight mission, further development of semi-cryogenic engine and recoverable and reusable launch system, the space agency's former chief G Madhavan Nair said. "Couple of launches of GSLV Mark III have to be done so that we prove our reliability, and parallelly start the programme for our manned mission and then of course semi-cryogenic project," Nair told PTI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May '17
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|44
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC