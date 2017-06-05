Ex-ISRO chief pitches for human space...

Ex-ISRO chief pitches for human space flight, reusable rocket

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Hyderabad, Jun 6 With the successful launch of its heaviest rocket, ISRO now needs to focus on human space flight mission, further development of semi-cryogenic engine and recoverable and reusable launch system, the space agency's former chief G Madhavan Nair said. "Couple of launches of GSLV Mark III have to be done so that we prove our reliability, and parallelly start the programme for our manned mission and then of course semi-cryogenic project," Nair told PTI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May '17 Earth Whisperer 196
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr '17 CodeTalker 44
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,573,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC