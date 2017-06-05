Ex-ISRO chief pitches for human space flight, reusable rocket

Hyderabad, Jun 6 With the successful launch of its heaviest rocket, ISRO now needs to focus on human space flight mission, further development of semi-cryogenic engine and recoverable and reusable launch system, the space agency's former chief G Madhavan Nair said. "Couple of launches of GSLV Mark III have to be done so that we prove our reliability, and parallelly start the programme for our manned mission and then of course semi-cryogenic project," Nair told PTI.

