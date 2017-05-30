EUTELSAT 172B Satellite Soars into Space

EUTELSAT 172B Satellite Soars into Space

Yesterday

New satellite to enhance service at key orbital position for Asia-Pacific, notably for mobile connectivity, government and data markets The EUTELSAT 172B satellite of Eutelsat Communications was successfully launched into space tonight by an Ariane 5 rocket that took off at 23.45 GMT . The first telemetry data has been received from the 3.5 tonne satellite and preparations are now ongoing for solar array deployment on 3 June and deployment 22 hours later of robotic arms holding the satellite's electric propulsion system that will steer its ascent to geostationary orbit.

