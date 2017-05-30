EUTELSAT 172B Satellite Soars into Space
New satellite to enhance service at key orbital position for Asia-Pacific, notably for mobile connectivity, government and data markets The EUTELSAT 172B satellite of Eutelsat Communications was successfully launched into space tonight by an Ariane 5 rocket that took off at 23.45 GMT . The first telemetry data has been received from the 3.5 tonne satellite and preparations are now ongoing for solar array deployment on 3 June and deployment 22 hours later of robotic arms holding the satellite's electric propulsion system that will steer its ascent to geostationary orbit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Chris
|126
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Thu
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|44
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC