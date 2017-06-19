European Space Agency will launch tel...

European Space Agency will launch telescope able to discover twin Earths

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

A powerful planet-finding space telescope capable of discovering twin Earths is to be launched by the European Space Agency in 2026. Plato will search several hundreds of thousands of stars looking for rocky planets orbiting sun-like stars, including those that could be habitable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sawoonda Jun 17 Brandy n Trujillo 1
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Jun 14 Cath League of Du... 6
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... Jun 14 Keyanna 2
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May '17 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May '17 Brandy trujillo 2
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,074 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC