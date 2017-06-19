European Space Agency will launch telescope able to discover twin Earths
A powerful planet-finding space telescope capable of discovering twin Earths is to be launched by the European Space Agency in 2026. Plato will search several hundreds of thousands of stars looking for rocky planets orbiting sun-like stars, including those that could be habitable.
