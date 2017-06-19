Europe approves deep-space 'PLATO' pr...

Europe approves deep-space 'PLATO' project to hunt for alien life

Europe has approved the launch of a deep-space observatory to sniff out habitable planets in other star systems, along with any life forms they may host. "The PLATO mission will address fundamental questions such as 'how common are Earth-like planets?' and 'is our solar system unusual or even unique?' " the University of Warwick, whose scientists will take part in the project, said on Wednesday.

