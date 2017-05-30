Enormous Stratolaunch aircraft rolled out for first time
Billionaire Paul G. Allen's Stratolaunch, a massive aircraft designed to launch rockets into space from high altitude, has been rolled out of its hangar for the first time in preparation for testing. The Stratolaunch aircraft is enormous, with a wingspan totaling 385 feet , longer than the wingspan of any other aircraft and greater than the length of an American football field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Chris
|126
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Thu
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|44
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC