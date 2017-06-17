Engineers design a robotic gripper fo...

Engineers design a robotic gripper for cleaning up space debris

Science Daily

Researchers combined gecko-inspired adhesives and a custom robotic gripper to create a device for grabbing space debris. They tested their gripper in multiple zero gravity settings, including the International Space Station.

