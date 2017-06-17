Engineers design a robotic gripper for cleaning up space debris
Researchers combined gecko-inspired adhesives and a custom robotic gripper to create a device for grabbing space debris. They tested their gripper in multiple zero gravity settings, including the International Space Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|1 hr
|Creeps
|4
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Jun 24
|RamRay
|1
|Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser...
|Jun 22
|@Kelly
|1
|Sawoonda
|Jun 17
|Brandy n Trujillo
|1
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|Jun 14
|Keyanna
|2
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC