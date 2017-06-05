Elon Musk's SpaceX will launch the US Air Force's mysterious X-37B space plane
Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp will fly its first mission for the US Air Force in August when it launches the military's X-37B miniature space plane, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said on Tuesday. "SpaceX will be sending the next Air Force payload up into space in August," Wilson said during webcast testimony before the US Senate Armed Services Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May '17
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|44
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC