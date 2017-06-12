Elon Musk plans to build a million-pe...

Elon Musk plans to build a million-person Martian city

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Artist's illustration of a SpaceX colony ship arriving at Mars. The company aims to help establish a million-person city on the Red Planet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sawoonda 1 hr Brandy n Trujillo 1
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Wed Cath League of Du... 6
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... Jun 14 Keyanna 2
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... Jun 8 Elise R Gingerich 1
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,599 • Total comments across all topics: 281,823,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC