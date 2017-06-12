Deadly Fire Sparked by Russian Rocket...

Deadly Fire Sparked by Russian Rocket Fragment

After a successful launch of Russia's Progress cargo spacecraft headed to the International Space Station, falling fragments caused a fire on Kazakhstan's steppes, killing one and injuring another who tried to extinguish the fire. The uncrewed Progress spacecraft launched toward the International Space Station yesterday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, where the craft deployed its solar arrays and began its long series of orbits to rendezvous with the space station.

Chicago, IL

