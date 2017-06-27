Davis Graduates from renowned Space Academy
Jake Davis of Maryville recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center's Official Visitor Center. The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math , while training students and adults with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
