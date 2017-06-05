Criminal charges to be announced in Ghost Ship fire that killed 36 in Oakland

A memorial sits outside the charred wreckage of an Oakland warehouse known as the "Ghost Ship," a converted artists' residence and underground concert venue where 36 people died during a December 2016 blaze. A memorial sits outside the charred wreckage of an Oakland warehouse known as the "Ghost Ship," a converted artists' residence and underground concert venue where 36 people died during a December 2016 blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.