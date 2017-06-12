Cone of Fire: Orbital ATK Tests Rocke...

Cone of Fire: Orbital ATK Tests Rocket Motor for Orion Astronaut Escape System

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

A cone-shaped plume of fire and smoke erupted from the floor of the Utah desert today , during a static test fire of a rocket motor for NASA's next-generation Orion human spacecraft . The motor will be part of the Orion abort launch system, which would jettison the crew capsule to safety if something went wrong with the primary rocket during launch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Wed Cath League of Du... 6
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... Jun 14 Keyanna 2
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... Jun 8 Elise R Gingerich 1
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May '17 Brandy trujillo 2
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC