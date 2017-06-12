China's Robotic Cargo Ship Completes 2nd Auto-Refueling Test in Space
China's Tiangong-2 space lab and Tianzhou-1 vehicle have completed a second refueling test, Chinese space officials said. This second robotic refueling trial wrapped up Thursday after about two days "and cemented technical results from the first refueling," according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency .
