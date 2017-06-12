China plans to grow potatoes in space ... like Matt Damon did in The Martian
China's space officials are trying to achieve in real life what Matt Damon did in his sci-fi box office hit The Martian - to grow crops in space. For the first time in history, Chinese space authorities are planning to grow potatoes and raise worms on the moon, the Chongqing Morning Post reported on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|42 min
|Emerald
|4
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|5 hr
|Keyanna
|2
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC