China plans to grow potatoes in space ... like Matt Damon did in The Martian

China's space officials are trying to achieve in real life what Matt Damon did in his sci-fi box office hit The Martian - to grow crops in space. For the first time in history, Chinese space authorities are planning to grow potatoes and raise worms on the moon, the Chongqing Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

