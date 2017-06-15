China launches space telescope to sea...

China launches space telescope to search for black holes, pulsars

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

China launched its first X-ray space telescope to observe black holes, pulsars and gamma-ray bursts, via a Long March-4B rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert at 11 a.m. Thursday. The 2.5-tonne Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope , dubbed Insight, was sent into an orbit of 550 kilometers above the earth to help scientists better understand the evolution of black holes, and the strong magnetic fields and the interiors of pulsars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS 2 hr Cath League of Du... 6
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... 19 hr Keyanna 2
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... Jun 8 Elise R Gingerich 1
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC