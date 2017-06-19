Bulgaria's first communications satel...

Bulgaria's first communications satellite launched into orbit

20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The BulgariaSat-1 satellite, which will provide television and communication services to Europe and North Africa, was launched by SpaceX from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1910 GMT on Friday. The satellite could be also used in force majeure situations - accidents due to natural disasters - such as earthquakes, storms and floods when land-based networks are not operational.

Chicago, IL

