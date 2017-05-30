Brac nano-satellite launched into space

Brac Onnesha, the first nano-satellite made by a Bangladeshi university, was launched into the space from Kennedy Space Center in USA early today. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket carrying the nano-satellite is going towards International Space Station , Md Mojammel Haque Shourobh, leader of the six-member team at the ground station of Bangladesh's Brac University, told The Daily Star Online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.