Astronauts will soon be able to bake bread on the International Space Station
Scientists are developing a new process of baking crumb-free bread in space that will allow astronauts to enjoy fresh sandwiches aboard the International Space Station . Bread, although a staple food on Earth, can be life threatening in space as the crumbs fly in the microgravity and could get into the eyes of the astronauts or into the electrical panels, where they can start a fire.
