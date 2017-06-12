Astronauts May Soon Be Breaking (and Baking) Bread in Space
Astronaut cuisine has come light years from the early days of freeze-dried powders and semiliquids packed in ever-so-appetizing aluminum tubes, but there's still a lot to be desired. The menu might be expanding to include previously taboo bread, thanks to a group called Bake in Space , which is aiming to make space sammies a reality as soon as mid-2018.
