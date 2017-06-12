Astronauts can finally get their carb on in space
A German space firm is preparing to test a new dough mixture and baking oven that are specifically designed to make "typical weekend German bread rolls" on the ISS. Bread is banned from the ISS because of the risk of stray crumbs clogging up sensitive instruments or starting a fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May '17
|Earth Whisperer
|196
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC