Astro Aerospace delivers mission critical capability for NASA's Webb Telescope

Northrop Grumman reached another major milestone for NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, with the delivery of the mid-boom assemblies. The graphite-epoxy assemblies were designed, built, and tested by Astro Aerospace, a Northrop Grumman business.

