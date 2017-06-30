Asteroid Day: Monitoring skies for next strike
Friday is International Asteroid Day. A 24-hour live broadcast will include everything you've ever wanted to know about these rocky bits of space debris, the threats they may pose to Earth and what we can gain from studying them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a technical question
|3 hr
|sidgi
|1
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|10 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|Thu
|nota creep
|5
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Jun 24
|RamRay
|1
|Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser...
|Jun 22
|@Kelly
|1
|Sawoonda
|Jun 17
|Brandy n Trujillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC