Aspiring space nation to take first step
AN ambitious self-proclaimed space nation founded by a Russian billionaire and backed by a consortium of scientists is set to take its first step into the cosmos later this year. The public collective which aims to become a space-bound private "country" calls itself Asgardia and was first announced in October by its founder and chief financial backer Igor Ashurbeyli who believes the floating nation can "offer an independent platform free from the constraint of a land-based country's laws."
