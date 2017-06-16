ARCA to perform test launch at Spacep...

ARCA to perform test launch at Spaceport America

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

ARCA will test the aerospike engine at Spaceport America to determine its potential for use in the company's Haas-2CA rocket. ARCA to perform first flight of aerospike engine at Spaceport America ARCA will test the aerospike engine at Spaceport America to determine its potential for use in the company's Haas-2CA rocket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sawoonda 11 hr Brandy n Trujillo 1
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Jun 14 Cath League of Du... 6
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... Jun 14 Keyanna 2
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... Jun 8 Elise R Gingerich 1
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC