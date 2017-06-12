a Nasa rocket is going to blast color...

a Nasa rocket is going to blast colored clouds into space - here's how to see them

For the last two weeks, NASA has been waiting for the right moment to launch a rocket that will puff clouds of red and blue-green vapor out into space. The rocket was originally supposed to launch on May 31, but bad weather and poor visibility have pushed the mission back quite a few times.

