A Look at NASA's NuSTAR Spacecraft's first five years
Five years ago, on June 13th, 2012, Caltech's Fiona Harrison , principal investigator of NASA's NuSTAR mission , watched with her team as their black-hole-spying spacecraft was launched into space aboard a rocket strapped to the belly of an aircraft. The launch occurred over the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
