300 experts descend on Cork for space programme
More than 50 public events will take place as part of the Space Studies Programme between now and 25 August More than 300 experts from 26 countries will be in Cork over the next nine weeks as the city hosts the International Space University's 2017 Space Studies Programme. The Government is hoping that the Space Studies Programme will drive employment in the space industry here from less than 100 to more than 1,000 by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|16 hr
|nota creep
|5
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Jun 24
|RamRay
|1
|Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser...
|Jun 22
|@Kelly
|1
|Sawoonda
|Jun 17
|Brandy n Trujillo
|1
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|Jun 14
|Keyanna
|2
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC