300 experts descend on Cork for space programme

More than 50 public events will take place as part of the Space Studies Programme between now and 25 August More than 300 experts from 26 countries will be in Cork over the next nine weeks as the city hosts the International Space University's 2017 Space Studies Programme. The Government is hoping that the Space Studies Programme will drive employment in the space industry here from less than 100 to more than 1,000 by 2020.

