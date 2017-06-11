11 adults, two dogs rescued near Davenport

The British win at great cost at the Battle of Bunker Hill, Ted Williams belts his 500th home run, five burglars are arrested at the Watergate complex, O.J. Simpson goes for a ride, and same-sex marriage becomes legal in California, all on this day. The first roller coaster in the U.S. opens, a Soviet cosmonaut becomes the first woman in space, and the Monterey Pop Festival begins, all on this day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.