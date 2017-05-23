Your Smartphone Could be Your Ticket to Space - If Space Nation Takes Flight
Space Nation, the Finnish startup seeking to pave the way for the transition of humanity into space, announced plans May 16 to conduct experiments on the International Space Station . "We are democratizing access to the space station to do experiments," Peter Vesterbacka, the marketing genius who helped turn Rovio Entertainment's Angry Birds into the most profitable mobile game franchises in history, said during the announcement's webcast from Helsinki.
