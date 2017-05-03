With latency as low as 25ms, SpaceX t...

With latency as low as 25ms, SpaceX to launch broadband satellites in 2019

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ars Technica

SpaceX today said its planned constellation of 4,425 broadband satellites will launch from the Falcon 9 rocket beginning in 2019 and continue launching in phases until reaching full capacity in 2024. Space X gave the Senate Commerce Committee an update on its satellite plans during a broadband infrastructure hearing this morning via testimony by VP of satellite government affairs Patricia Cooper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 1 Patriot AKA Bozo 55
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Apr 30 nanoanomaly 195
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr 15 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr 7 Brandy trujillo 1
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar '17 Parden Pard 3
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC