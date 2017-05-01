What's that Strange Glowing Mold? Astronauts will Soon be Able to Sequence Unknown Space Organisms
Seeking to understand more about space-born microbes, NASA has initiated a program known as Genes in Space-3 - a collaborative effort that will prepare, sequence and identify unknown organisms, entirely from space. For those who might be thinking that this sounds a lot like the film Life - where astronauts revive an alien organism on the International Space Station and everyone dies! - rest assured, this is not the setup for some horror movie.
