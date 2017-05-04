What's Next for NASA? The Space Agency Receives Proposals for Future Solar System Mission
Is it going to be Saturn's moon Enceladus or Jupiter's volcano moon Lo or asteroids orbiting around the sun? The proposals are in for future unmanned mission to explore the solar system. NASA's solar system exploration missions collectively come under New Frontiers Program and the program is designed to answer fundamental questions about our origin and the Earth's place in universe.
