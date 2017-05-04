'We will continue' Space Launch System, Shelby vows in budget remarks
This is an artist's conception of the Block 1 or first configuration of NASA's new Space Launch System. Alabama's powerful U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby today served warning on any potential critics of NASA's Space Launch System being developed in his home state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|40 min
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 1
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|55
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC