Wave of ultra-hot gas, twice the size of Milky Way found moving through space

17 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

The Perseus galaxy cluster is located in the Perseus constellation around 240 million light-years away, and is around 11 million light-years across, made up of a number of galaxies surrounded by a vast cloud of scorching hot gas that's so hot it only glows in X-rays A research paper published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society has revealed that scientists have found a huge wave of ultra-hot gas rippling through the nearby Perseus galaxy cluster. The researchers suspect that the wave is the largest ever discovered so far in the universe, and has been rolling through space for a billion years.

