Watch The First 3D-Printed Satellite Launcher Work On The Space Station [VIDEO]
The engineering company Mouser Electronics published video of a satellite launcher being 3-D printed on the International Space Station Wednesday. Engineer Andy Filo designed a device to help astronauts launch tiny satellites weighing less than 100 grams in zero gravity.
