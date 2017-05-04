Watch The First 3D-Printed Satellite ...

Watch The First 3D-Printed Satellite Launcher Work On The Space Station [VIDEO]

The engineering company Mouser Electronics published video of a satellite launcher being 3-D printed on the International Space Station Wednesday. Engineer Andy Filo designed a device to help astronauts launch tiny satellites weighing less than 100 grams in zero gravity.

