Watch space plane land after historic mission

Technicians in protective gear work on the U.S. Air Force's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle after its successful landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida on May 7, 2017. As the X-37B zoomed down the tarmac at KSC's Shuttle Landing Facility , it cruised past what appeared to be a NASA space shuttle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.