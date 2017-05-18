Video: first person view of a spacewalk, shot by an action cam
There's literally nothing cooler than outer space. And getting to see a first-person view of a spacewalk, shot by an action camera, is both fascinating and exciting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Photography Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC