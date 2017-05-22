Unscheduled ISS Spacewalk Happening Tomorrow

Tomorrow, May 23, astronauts on board the International Space Station will get to enjoy an unscheduled spacewalk thanks to the failure of a data relay box on Saturday morning that only got installed on March 30. The hardware failure involves a multiplexer-demultiplexer data relay box located on the S0 truss and used to control "radiators, solar arrays, cooling loops and other station hardware." It was installed less than two months ago, but the reason for the failure is unknown beyond the fact it is "internal to the box itself."

