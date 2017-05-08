This stunning image of Jupiter from NASA's Juno spacecraft is simply...
The filagree of atmospheric patterns at Jupiter's south pole bears an eerie resemblance to a phenomenon here on Earth Enhanced color view of Jupiter's south pole, created by citizen scientist Gabriel Fiset using data from the JunoCam instrument on NASA's Juno spacecraft. At first glance, it looked like a fanciful artist's conception of the giant planet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bad Astronomy Blog.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC