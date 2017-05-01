Thew space map used to search for sunken treasure
Discovery Channel documentary Cooper's Treasure follows professional treasure hunter Darrell Miklos as he tries to uncover treasure from sunken treasure ships using a map created by astronaut Gordon Cooper. During a space flight around the earth in 1963 to search for Russian nuclear sites, astronaut Gordon Cooper's equipment picked up smaller metal objects out in the Caribbean Sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|55
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|nanoanomaly
|195
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC