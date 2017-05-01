Thew space map used to search for sun...

Thew space map used to search for sunken treasure

5 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Discovery Channel documentary Cooper's Treasure follows professional treasure hunter Darrell Miklos as he tries to uncover treasure from sunken treasure ships using a map created by astronaut Gordon Cooper. During a space flight around the earth in 1963 to search for Russian nuclear sites, astronaut Gordon Cooper's equipment picked up smaller metal objects out in the Caribbean Sea.

